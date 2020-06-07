Mpumalanga records its first death as death toll nears 1000

Forty five more people in South Africa have lost the battle to COVID-19 with Mpumalanga recording its first death since the outbreak of the disease in March this year.

This has increased the death number to 998.The disturbing news was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Sunday, June 7. Mkhize also said the number of infections has increased by 2,312, shooting the total national number to 48 285.

The figures were based on 920,064 total tests, of which 28,395 were conducted since Saturday’s report.

The deaths per province were provided on Sunday as:

Western Cape – 774;

Eastern Cape – 101;

KZN – 61;

Gauteng – 47;

Free State – 9;

Limpopo – 3;

Mpumalanga – 1;

Northern Cape – 1; and

North West – 1

Author



Ngwako Malatji