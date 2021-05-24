Mthethwa extends condolences to Mjokes Matsane’s family

Johannesburg – The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture has extended its deepest condolences to the family, friends and fans of iconic kwaito group, Trompies’s, Emmanuel Mojalefa “Mjokes” Matsane.

Matsane, who was a co-director of Kalawa Jazzme Records passed away in a car accident, after a performance in Soweto on Sunday.

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa said Mjokes was part of a collective that created a unique musical genre for South Africa.

“His contribution to the development of Kwaito and the music industry are notable life achievements,” Mthethwa said in a statement.

