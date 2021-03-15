Mthethwa saddened by passing of Maqashalala and Ngubane

Johannesburg – Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa is deeply saddened by the passing of Noxolo Maqashalala (44) and Menzi Ngubane (56).

Ngubane passed away on Saturday at his Ladysmith home in KwaZulu-Natal after he suffered from a stroke in 2020. Magashalala was found dead at her Honeydew home in Johannesburg on Friday.

The sector has been robbed at a time when there is so much tension and stress in the industry due to the economic collapse and already existing challenges within the industry.

“South Africa and the world have lost two phenomenal thespians. Menzi Ngubane was an icon, an acting officionado who used his voice and his influence to demystify issues on kidney disease and sugar diabetes, while promoting positive lifestyle changes.

“He was a well-known and well-loved public figure who left an ineffaceable mark on the South African arts landscape,” Minister Mthethwa said.

While mourning the loss of Ngubane, the sector was dealt a double blow with the news of the death of Maqashalala, one of South Africa’s greatest actresses.

“Many will remember Maqashalala for her lead role as Viwe in the 2003 SABC1 youth drama series Tsha Tsha.

“She also appeared on Generations, Rhythm City and Intersexions. She was a sterling performer who gave her best at every role that she took on,” Mthethwa said.

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture extends its condolences to the family, friends and fans of these two iconic artists. May their souls rest in peace.

