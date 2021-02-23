MTN rewards matric top achievers with laptops

Johannesburg – The MTN Foundation has rewarded South Africa’s top 183 matriculants with laptops for their hard work and dedication displayed in the 2020 National Senior Certificate examinations.

“As a reward for their efforts and stellar results, MTN Foundation is handing over laptop computers to the top 33 achievers nationally, as well as providing laptops to the top 15 achievers in each province.

“The top 15 learners in Computer Application Technology (CAT) and Information Technology (IT) subjects, and special needs category, will also receive laptops. Each of the 183 achievers will also receive an MTN backpack filled with stationery,” MTN SA Foundation General Manager, Kusile Mtunzi-Hairwadzi said on Tuesday.

The matric results were announced on Monday, 22 February 2021, by the Department of Basic Education.

“This past year truly tested the mettle of our matriculants, with leaners facing unprecedented challenges ahead of the biggest exams of their school careers. We congratulate them on achieving an outstanding national result despite the challenges.

“Together with our partners in the national and provincial departments of education, we wish them the very best in their future endeavours – they will no doubt become the leaders of tomorrow,” the General Manager said.

As part of its broader national Back-to-School Campaign, Mtunzi-Hairwadzi announced that MTN will also distribute 100 tablet computers to each province from 1 to 5 March 2021.

The tablets will be made available to Grade 10 to 12 Mathematics and Science learners, including learners taking Information and Communications Technology (ICT) related subjects.

Mtunzi-Hairwadzi said the foundation believes that the devices will assist learners to tackle difficult concepts in the subjects and enhance their academic performance.

She added that MTN Foundation supports the use of technology to address the socio-economic challenges experienced in disadvantaged communities.

She is hopeful that the handover of tablets will provide access to eLearning and increase digital skills within disadvantaged communities.

Another MTN major drive is to enhance access to learning and opportunity, is an initiative to provide 1 700 pairs of school shoes, backpacks, stationery, water bottles and lunchboxes, to disadvantaged learners in Limpopo.

Mtunzi-Hairwadzi noted that the Back-to-School Programme is aligned to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which aim to provide children and young people with quality and easily accessible education, plus other learning opportunities, such as e-Learning platforms.

“The majority of our interventions are therefore ICT-driven. MTN Foundation’s numerous school support programmes aim to make vulnerable learner’s lives brighter with the view of affording them an increased ability to focus on their classroom performance and much-needed access to multimedia centres in their schools.

“MTN Foundation embraces a vision for corporate citizenship that seeks to digitally enhance the capacity of communities to achieve self-reliance and success. We believe education holds the key to a better life for all South Africans,” Mtunzi-Hairwadzi said.

In his tribute, President Cyril Ramaphosa described the Class of 2020 as scholars of courage.

“In the face of great difficulties brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, our learners have been resilient, they have done themselves, their families and their country proud,” said the President.

