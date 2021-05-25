Music festival to celebrate Africa Day

Johannesburg – The Bassline Fest I AM HOME is a three-hour TV Special in celebration of Africa Day, to be broadcast on SABC2 on Saturday 29th May 2021 from 9pm to 11pm.

A Pan-African Music Concert special showcasing artists from across the African Continent this Africa Month.

Organiser Brad Holmes, said, “This Bassline Fest I AM HOME Africa Day Special will provide the same musical performance greatness the Bassline Fest Africa Day concerts are known for – while exploring what I AM HOME means to artists across Africa. Shasha from Zimbabwe, Tems from Nigeria, Baaba Maal from Senegal; Sun- El Musician, Msaki, Urban Village, Ami Faku and Umlilo from South Africa; Zambia’s Sampa The Great and Leila from Morocco, will provide exciting performances that show off the diversity of African music.”

“The past year has seen us plunge into chaos, confinement and the collective trauma of isolation. But we have also been blessed with an opportunity to reflect and rediscover ourselves, our homes, our home countries and our art. We are here. What now? This Africa Day, the Bassline Fest in partnership with SABC2 explores what it means to find ourselves right here: on the continent, inside our homes, with ourselves, connected and comforted by artists – and their music. Via Live performance footage of the artists, we’ll get intimate, pulling back the curtain to see what memories, dreams and experiences lie behind the music and the artists that make that music. We’ll explore the joy, liberation, refuge, power and community of music and performance on and from the African continent.”

Bassline will be extending the viewership and reach throughout Africa via partnering with important African Music Festivals and Markets, who will be stream broadcasting the show on their respective Facebook pages.

These are SAKIFO Festival in Reunion Island, AZGO in Mozambique, Sauti Za Busarra in Tanzania, Visa for Music in Morocco, Access via Music In Africa and Bayimba Festival in Uganda.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sha Sha (@shashaofficial1)

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



SUNDAY WORLD