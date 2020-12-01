Muvhango star graduates with a PhD

Johannesburg – A star on the screen and now academically as well, actress Regina Nesengani has graduated with a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) from the University of South Africa (UNISA).

Nesengani, plays the part of vho-Masindi, Chief Azwindini’s mother in the popular SABC 2 drama, Muvhango.

She earned her PhD in languages, linguistic and literature.

According to a tweet by Muvhango, “Her doctoral dissertation was on gender based violence and it was written in her native TshiVenda language. SABC and Word Of Mouth Pictures are planning a massive celebration On Wednesday December 09 to pay homage to vho-Masindi for her momentous and historic achievement.”

Have you read: Mshoza’s hubby gets a ‘hot klap from sister’

MUVHANGO ACTRESS CONFERRED WITH A PhD DEGREE! Regina Nesengani, who plays the part of vho-Masindi, Chief Azwindini’s mother in the popular SABC 2 drama, Muvhango, was last week conferred with a PhD Degree by the University of South Africa, (UNISA) pic.twitter.com/AskajODbf2 — Muvhango (@MuvhangoSA) December 1, 2020

Regina got her big break playing the role of Vho-Masindi from the first season of Muvhango and has been part of the cast since then. She is the Mother of chief of Thathe community Azwindini Mukwevho.

According to reports, she began doing adverts and stories on radio in 1980 and proceeded to perform at the Market Theatre in 2002.

According to savannanews.com, Nesengani attended a teaching college in Limpopo, Gauteng to earn her teaching diploma. As for acting, she did not attend any institution to be trained. Regina simply discovered her love for acting, and she perfected her craft.

Nesengani was born on the 6th of February in 1954 in Limpopo, Gauteng province.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Ashley Lechman