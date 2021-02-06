Nambitha Ben-Mazwi returns in new SABC 3 show, The Estate, after Netflix hit shows success

Johannesburg – Nambitha Ben-Mazwi (Lady Nam) continues to up the ante with her multifaceted talent.

Her versatility, vigour and sheer talent shows in each character she embodies.

Her latest offering is in the star studded and most anticipated SABC 3 show, called The Estate.

She plays a sexy, beautiful and strong siren. Her character, that goes by the name of “Gigi” is one that disrupts and will add to many plot twists the telenovela has to offer.

This follows after her Netflix show successes; How To Ruin Christmas -The Wedding & Diamond City that globally trended, and not to mention her prominent feature in Black Is King in which Queen B(Beyonce ) handpicked her.

The Estate airs on SABC 3, 4 April 2021.

Watch the trailer for the upcoming SABC 3 TV show below:

