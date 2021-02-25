Name change shakeup for the Eastern Cape

Johannesburg – Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa has published a number of name changes for towns, cities and airports in the Eastern Cape, in the Government Gazette.

“The transformation of the naming landscape is a critical component of the heritage landscape as a whole. The most notable change in the Eastern Cape Province is that of Port Elizabeth, which is now known as Gqeberha,” said the department of Sport, Arts and Culture in a statement on Thursday.

The changes which include the name change for Port Elizabeth, were published in Tuesday’s Government Gazette.

“The Port Elizabeth International Airport is now known as the Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport. East London Airport is now the King Phalo Airport. Uitenhage is now Kariega. King William’s Town is now Qonce. Maclear is now Nqanqa Rhu.

“There was a need for the name changes as this is part of a government programme to transform South Africa’s heritage landscape. The names of places we live in reflect the identity and cultural heritage of the people of South Africa,” the Minister said.

The Gazette also includes a number of spelling corrections for existing geographical names, as well as official registrations of new names.

The South African Geographical Names Council (SAGNC) Act 118 of 1998 provides for the transformation of South Africa’s naming landscape.

As such, more name changes will be submitted to the SAGNC and the Minister in the future, provided that public consultations are conducted by the Provincial Geographical Names Committee before such name changes are submitted to the Minister for his consideration.

All the gazetted names come from the Eastern Cape and were submitted to the South African Geographical Names Committee from the Eastern Cape.

“Prior to the changes, the Provincial Geographical Names Committee conducted public consultations on all the names that were changed. The South African Geographical Names Act provides for objections within 30 days from members of the public in instances that they are not happy with the Gazette name changes,” the department said.

Take a look at how Twitter users reacted to the name change below:

If you can go out & order boeuf bourguignon paired with a bottle of Domaine Faiveley's Latricières-Chambertin Grand cru You can learn to pronounce Gqeberha & Qonce — Koshiek Karan (@iamkoshiek) February 24, 2021

People who think Cape Town is cliquey have clearly never been to Gqeberha, Qonce & Nqanqarhu. — David Scott (@TheKiffness) February 24, 2021

There shoudn't be a single Black person in South Africa that has an issue with the name Gqeberha.. — A Black Woman 🇿🇦 🇿🇦 (@SneKhumaloSA) February 24, 2021

Something about the new name of the airport in #Gqeberha https://t.co/9KetNZKGGB — Stephen Langtry (@StephenLangtry) February 24, 2021

People of Gqeberha woke up like this… #Gqeberha pic.twitter.com/SWAgy1Einu — Journeys EP OUT NOW!!! (@khanyisa95) February 25, 2021

If amaXhosa can say 'Port Elizabeth' with ease, you, too, can learn to say Gqeberha. ✌️🏾 — Ottilia Anna MaSibanda (@MaS1banda) February 24, 2021

SA has Vereeniging and Vanderbijlpark but Gqeberha is seemingly where some folks want to draw the line, and complain about the difficult pronunciation? — Lonwabo (@lonwabo_mbuqwa) February 24, 2021

