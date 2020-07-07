Nearly 200 COVID-19 deaths, over 10 000 new infections recorded

Almost 200 more COVID-19 patients have lost their lives to the deadly disease.

In the highest death number since the outbreak of the disease , 192 patients have died of the disease , taking the death toll to 3502.

This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday July 7.

Mkhize said of these deaths, 75 were in Gauteng, 44 in the Western Cape, 36 in the Eastern Cape, 22 in KwaZulu-Natal and 15 in Limpopo .

He also said South Africa has recorded 10,144 new COVID-19 infections .

This has taken the national total infection figure to 215,855 .

This is the second time that more than 10,000 cases have been confirmed in a single day. The only other time was July 4, when 10,853 cases were confirmed in a 24-hour period.

Ngwako Malatji