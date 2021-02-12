Nedbank Cup’s memorable moments

By Kgomotso Mokoena

Johannesburg – The Nedbank Cup is the only tournament that provides a stage for unknown small clubs to get the opportunity to go toe-to-toe against the bigger glamour clubs and the superstars that they often see on television.

Known in most countries as the federations cup, this tournament has created some moments that will live forever in the minds of local football followers.

TS Galaxy 1-0 Kaizer Chiefs (2019) The Rockets caused what is arguably the biggest upset in SA football when they defeated Kaizer Chiefs to lift the trophy at a jampacked Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Tim Sukazi’s lads, who were still campaigning in the first vision, surprised all and sundry when Zakhele Lepasa’s goal from the spot-kick sent the entire Mzansi into raptures.

For Galaxy, it felt like reaching for the stars. Maluti FET College 4-1 Orlando Pirates (2013) When the Buccaneers arrived at Charles Mopeli Stadium in Qwa-Qwa boasting a star-studded line-up that included Senzo Meyiwa, Happy Jele, Thabo Matlaba, Lehlogonolo Masalesa, Sifiso Myeni, Oupa Manyisa, Onyekachi Okonkwo and Collins Mbesuma, it was just going to be a routine afternoon of getting the game over and done with and then progress to the next stage of the tournament.

But little did they know that a trap had already been set for them.

The young lads from the nearby college had nothing to lose and went for the throat like a raging pit bull.

The fans had not even taken their seats when Maluti opened the scoring in the first minute of the match.

A rat-a-tat resulted in the hapless Buccaneers trai ling 3-0 by the 54th minute. Maluti were so excited that they even missed a penalty.

Manyisa pulled one back for Bucs but Mashale Rantabane increased the tally to 4-1, sending the small town into a state of frenzy. Mamelodi Sundowns 24-0 Powerlines FC (2012) The Brazilians broke the South African record for the most goals scored in a single match.

They travelled to Kimberly to face the ABC Motsepe side in the last 32 stage of the competition.

Hlompho Kekana scored seven, Nyasha Mushekwi six and the late Richard Henyakane grabbed five.

It could have been 26- 0 and more embarrassing for the amateur side but two goals were disallowed by the referee. Baroka FC 2-1 Kaizer Chiefs (2011) Baroka were still campaigning in the Vodacom League when they stunned Mzansi football by knocking Amakhosi out of the tournament in the quarter-finals stage in Polokwane.

Coached by Vladimir Vermezovic, Chiefs had superstars such as Itumeleng Khune, Knowledge Musona, Jimmy Tau, Reneilwe “Yeye” Letsholonyane and Simphiwe “Shabba” Tshabalala in the team. The match catapul ted Baroka coach Sello Chokoe to stardom with his famous glove trademark.

Kaizer Chiefs 1-2 Black Leopards (2015) Amakhosi have had it rough in this competition with lower division clubs always baying for their blood. Leopards frustrated Chiefs so much so that Stuart Baxter was shown the red card by the referee, Daniel Bennett, after Mandla Masango was fouled inside the 18 area.

AmaTuks 0-1 Moroka Swallows (2009) University of Pretoria captivated the country with their amazing run in the competition.

They reached the final and lost by a mere goal to the Beautiful Birds at Rand Stadium. In their runup to the final, they knocked out big boys such as Chiefs, Bloemfontein Celtic and Ajax Cape Town.

