New Daily COVID-19 Stats worrying – Department Of Health

The Department Of Health reports that as of today, SA has breached the 3000 mark for new daily cases of COVID-19. A first since August 21, 2020.

With 3105 new cases reported it now brings the cumulative number to 762 763

“We are concerned that the national positivity rate is 12% for the second time this week. Ideally, the positivity rate should be 10% or less and we have been able to maintain this since 6 September. Of note, the Eastern Cape comprises 1 691 of these new cases,” said the department in a statement.

Eighty-eight more people have also died as a result of the dreaded virus. Sixty-seven of these deaths reported in the Eastern Cape alone. Gauteng reported two deaths, one in KZN, 15 in the Free State and three in the Western Cape. The total number of deaths in SA is now 20 759.

Recoveries are at 707 040, which translates to 92.7%.

Western Cape Premiere Alan Winde has also identified the Garden Route as a COVID-19 hotspot.

“Over the past four weeks, we have noted a consistent increase in the number of cases of COVID-19 on the Garden Route. We have also started to see hospital admissions begin to increase, with deaths now starting to show early signs of an increase in the Garden Route. Cases have increased especially in George, Knysna, Thembalethu, Plettenberg Bay, Pacaltsdorp and Mossel Bay,” he said.

He warned that in the next week, there will be a number Black Friday sales, which have the potential to attract large crowds and become a super-spreader event.

“We know that many residents face extreme economic pressure at the moment, and the prospect of large savings is compelling. We also know that many retailers and businesses have had a tough year and will be looking to maximise their sales. We, therefore, call on retailers to put in place measures that assist in managing crowds- either by extending the number of days that the discounts are available and trading hours and by conducting sales online. Shoppers are requested to wear their masks, sanitise their hands and keep their distance to minimise their risk of contracting COVID-19,” said Winde.

Doctor Zweli Mkhize has again warned that citizens not become complacent but to take the necessary precaution.

Below he explains what should be done when out grocery shopping.

Remember these basic #COVID19 prevention tips when out grocery shopping: pic.twitter.com/dAMWiQ0PsC — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) November 20, 2020

