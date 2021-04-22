New twist in Athletics South Africa elections

Johannesburg – Central Gauteng Athletics (CGA) boss James Moloi has been quietly going about his business unnoticed.

He is now targeting the big prize of becoming Athletics South Africa (ASA) president when the elections roll into town on May 8.

His campaign has gained momentum after seven regions endorsed him publicly, with five more in his corner. Moloi will go toe to toe against incumbent Aleck Skhosana, who was touted to run unopposed before the latest turn of events. Skhosana has received three backings.

What counts in Moloi’s favour is that CGA has hosted important events during the bio-bubble.

In January, it hosted the cross-country championships and just last week it organised the first half-marathon under strict Covid-19 regulations, and that turned out to be a success.

Sunday World

Author



Kgomotso Mokoena