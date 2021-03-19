NFVF and Netflix sign R28m partnership to fund local filmmakers

Johannesburg – The National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF), an agency of the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, has announced its latest partnership, with streaming giant, Netflix.

Netflix is joining forces with the NFVF in a partnership valued at R28 million to produce six South African feature films.

The agreement will see both partners contributing R14 million each in support of the production of local films, which will include exclusive debuts on Netflix.

The NFVF, mandated to ensure the equitable growth of the audio-visual industry in South Africa, is excited to form this partnership, as it looks to create new opportunities for emerging filmmakers in the local film industry after many productions locally and internationally had to be halted/postponed due to Covid-19 global lockdowns. \

The partnership will see 6 local films funded, categorised into 2 streams: 4 feature films with a budget of R4 million each and two feature films with a budget of R6 million each.

• Stream 1: Four Feature Films by emerging filmmakers capped at R4 000 000

• Stream 2: Fictional Feature Films by established filmmakers capped at R6 000 000

The funding for the films will alleviate the pressure filmmakers face to raise additional funding and boost recovery of the creative industry from the pandemic, whilst ensuring job creation. All 6 films created from this fund will premiere on Netflix first.

“We are excited as the NFVF to be partnering with Netflix and appreciate their investment into local content. The incorporation of digital platforms into our traditional processes can only benefit the industry further. We hope this is simply the start in what will no doubt be a long and fruitful relationship,” said, NFVF CEO, Makhosazana Khanyile.

“The past year has been incredibly difficult with the pandemic hitting so many industries around the world. The creative community, that we are a part of, has supported us through the good times so we want to help them continue to create the stories our members love through the $1 million Covid Relief Fund contribution we started last year in collaboration with SASFED and IPO to help below-the-line workers in South Africa’s creative industry and now, we’re excited to take this a step further with this joint fund with NFVF for above-the-line talent,” said Netflix’s Director of Content in Africa, Ben Amadasun.

The submission portal will go live on the 1st of April 2021.

All filmmakers in accordance with the eligibility criteria are encouraged to apply by clicking here from the 1st of April 2021.

More details will be available at www.nfvf.co.za or @nfvfsa on all social media platforms.

