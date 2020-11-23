E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

Former Bafana Bafana player Anele Ngcongca dies in a car accident

By Aubrey Mothombeni

Former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns defender Anele Ngcongca has died at the age of 33. Ngcongca was involved in a car accident while being driven by his female companion in his White BMW M4 in Kwazulu Natal this morning. Ngcongca was declared dead at the scene after he was flung out of the car on impact.

The defender’s partner who was driving the car was taken to hospital where she is believed to be fighting for her life.

Police Spokesperson Jay Naicker confirmed the accident and said Ngcongca and another occupant lost control of their car and overturned on the N2  freeway near Mtunzini.


“The driver sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for medical attention. The circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation. A case of culpable homicide has been opened for investigation by Mtunzini SAPS,” said Naicker.

Author


Similar stories

News

Initiation rites remain suspended

Government is calling on the traditional leaders and initiation schools to hold hands with them as the traditional initiation practices remain officially suspended in...
Read more
Business

Informal fruit and vegetable traders battered by COVIVI urged to apply for funding

The Department of Small Business Development and Nedbank have called on informal fruit and vegetable traders, who were negatively affected by the pandemic, to...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.