Former Bafana Bafana player Anele Ngcongca dies in a car accident

Former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns defender Anele Ngcongca has died at the age of 33. Ngcongca was involved in a car accident while being driven by his female companion in his White BMW M4 in Kwazulu Natal this morning. Ngcongca was declared dead at the scene after he was flung out of the car on impact.

The defender’s partner who was driving the car was taken to hospital where she is believed to be fighting for her life.

Police Spokesperson Jay Naicker confirmed the accident and said Ngcongca and another occupant lost control of their car and overturned on the N2 freeway near Mtunzini.

“The driver sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for medical attention. The circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation. A case of culpable homicide has been opened for investigation by Mtunzini SAPS,” said Naicker.

Author



Aubrey Mothombeni