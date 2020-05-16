Breaking News

Nine more COVID-19 patients die as death toll reaches 247

By Ngwako Malatji

South Africa ‘s COVID-19 death toll has increased from 238 to 247 after nine more patients succumbed to the virulent disease.
The infection cases have also increased to 13,524.
This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Friday.
Of the nine deaths, eight were recorded in the Western Cape and one in KwaZulu-Natal.
Mkhize said that 421,555 tests had been conducted, with 18,537 done in the last 24 hour cycle.
“We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who cared for the deceased.
“We are however encouraged by the rising number of recoveries which now stands at 6,083,” he said.

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

Covid-19 cases increase by 831

14 more people have lost the battle to COVID-19. This brings the death toll in South Africa to 261. SA has also recorded 831 new infections....
Read more
Covid-19

Bishop pays admission of guilt fine for breaking lockdown rules

Popular KwaZulu Natal clergyman, Bishop Bheki Ngcobo, has paid a R1500 admission of guilt fine for breaking lockdown rules. He failed to confine himself to...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.