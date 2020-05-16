Nine more COVID-19 patients die as death toll reaches 247

South Africa ‘s COVID-19 death toll has increased from 238 to 247 after nine more patients succumbed to the virulent disease.

The infection cases have also increased to 13,524.

This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Friday.

Of the nine deaths, eight were recorded in the Western Cape and one in KwaZulu-Natal.

Mkhize said that 421,555 tests had been conducted, with 18,537 done in the last 24 hour cycle.

“We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who cared for the deceased.

“We are however encouraged by the rising number of recoveries which now stands at 6,083,” he said.

Author



Ngwako Malatji