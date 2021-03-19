No excuse to look just like a scrub

Johannesburg – What’s hot right now?

Want to look like a fashionista?

Then check out what’s trending according to local designers ahead of SA Fashion Week on March 29 at The Mall of Africa, writes Kuli Roberts.

SHOES

According to DC1 outlet the must-have and most wearable shoe for this season is the sock boot in any colour or length.

The ankle boot is still one of the most versatile styles of footwear out there, no matter the season. Don’t forget colour, it might be grey outside, but you must pop.

Season after season the pointed toe shoe reigned supreme, however, the square toe is making huge waves and is a hot look right now.

SMART LEISURE

Instead of looking like a homeless person when you go to the gym, why not pop into The Alchemy of Athleisure and Lounge Wear in Hyde Park for some stylish comfort?

Yes, get rid of drab old tracksuit pants and try something new.

“This season, boyfriend sets are a major hit for the ladies, while elevated sweat sets a big trend especially when styled with alternative footwear such as combat boots instead of sneakers,” said Taz Faconer, owner of the establishment.

“I wanted to offer high-quality athleisure clothing to make women feel comfortable and confident whether at work or running errands, and I can’t live without active wear especially a great pair of leggings that can be dressed up or down.

“Another important trend is towards ‘buy less, buy better’, encouraging consumers to buy quality instead of quantity. This is largely driven by the sustainability movement that we should all adopt in all aspects of our lives.”

MEN’S WEAR

Designer Michael Peter’s range Xavier Sadan loves using tonal mixing and plans to explore more voluminous shapes for this period, instead of contrasting colours,

“I’m going to be using diff erent shades of complimentary looks as it’s sophisticated,” says the young designer.

He says the fi ve musthave looks right now are:

• A unique hoodie.

• Unstructured jacket that you could throw over the hoodie if you want to look smart.

• Wide-leg pants are a global trend and a definite for your fashion ensemble.

• The perfect white sneaker will fi nish any look and you can pair them with anything, so those are my defi nite must-haves right now.

• Sustainable 3D-printed buttons that have never been created commercially by anyone around the world.

“We also love our signature silhouett e, which is a through-pocket shirt. My favourite designer locally is Ezokhetho.”

DESIGNER’S CHOICES

We asked popular designer Given Mabena what his favourite winter items are?

Here is how he plans to gear up this frosty season:

• Puffer Jacket

• Trench Coat

• Leather Boots

• Swear pants

• Scarf and hoodie ‘’My vision for the colder months is that men should stay modern while firmly classic. I love military figures as they inspire the silhouettes of the suits and coats, while sneakers give that modern and relaxed appearance,” he advises.

“Obviously, many designers say anything goes, but fl ip fl ops are a NO!” Besides being a designer, Mabena is a professional opera singer. ‘I was inspired to be a designer by my first costume I wore in a Mozart Opera – the class and poise of finer things in life changed my life.”

“Obviously my love for all things classical means my signature creations are suits and coats with strong, bold geometric shapes, abstract line, embroidery with a touch of Swaroski crystal.”

There you have it lads, we need you to always continue to dazzle us.

