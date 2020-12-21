No rest in the pursuit of YouTube fame

Johannesburg -South Africa’s YouTubers have officially jumped on the bandwagon of documenting their Christmas preparations with a twist in what is called a Vlogmas.

According to Resource Magazine Online, Vlogmas is a yearly tradition in which vloggers of the YouTube community gear up for Christmas by posting a video each day of December.

“Similar to Veda [Vlog Every Day in April] and Vlogtober, this vlogging tradition has a Christmas spin to it, with vloggers eager to get their viewers in the holiday spirit. They make it their mission to post a video for all 24 days leading up to Christmas,” said the publication.

Vlogmas started in December 2011 and was the brainchild of YouTuber Ingrid Nilsen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buli Mazwi-Makhubo (@buli_makhubo)

Since its inception, the likes of Mihlali Ndamase, Buli Makhubo and Kay Ngonyama have all shared their Vlogmas.

“I am super excited. This is the challenge I kind of set for myself this year. Last year, I told myself that I would never do it again because I was so burnt out and tired,” said Kay Ngonyama, who recently reached 100 000 subscribers.

“But this year I am motivated.”

Ngonyama has successfully documented 18 days of her Vlogmas content, including her trip to Dubai, and friends’ thanksgiving celebration featuring actress and fellow YouTuber Jessica Nkosi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kay Ngonyama (@kay.yarms)

Co-owner of popular Mpumalanga hangout spot Bhubesi Lifestyle and local designer for Ericomusa, Lee Khuzwayo, said though she was fairly new to the platform she would consider Vlogmas next year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L E E K H U Z W A Y O (@lee_khuzwayo)

“I’m a fairly new You- Tuber, so when the festive season approached and also considering the sudden growth of my channel, I felt the need to join in this trend of Vlogmas not fully understanding what it meant.

“When I discovered that it’s actually a daily thing, I decided to not participate. “I felt the quality of my content would be highly compromised and I can’t have that. “So, I’ve been working in my own pace, posting more often than I normally would to kind of make up for not being a part of the trend,” explained Khuzwayo. Khuzwayo does, however, agree that Vlogmas boosts one’s online following.

Watch:

“I can definitely say it does. This isn’t based on my channel, but it is based on other South African You- Tubers who I like and follow.

“They’ve commit ted themselves so much and it shows. Their channels have grown a lot and so has their engagement. People really seem to enjoy Vlogmas. “So, I might consider doing it next year, with much research and proper planning of course,” said Khuzwayo.

Sunday World

Nokuthula Zwane