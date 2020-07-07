Breaking News

North West Premier and another MEC test positive for COVID-19

By Somaya Stockenstroom
A day after announcing the passing of one his MEC’s due to COVID-19, North West Premier Job Mokgoro has confirmed to his cabinet that he also tested positive for coronavirus. 
Mokgoro made the startling announcement today, Tuesday 07 July 2020, during an Exco virtual meeting where he announced that he was effectively in self-isolation.
 
In a statement issued later, the premier spokesman, Vuyisile Ngesi, said Mokgoro took the COVID-19 test after the passing of MEC for Cooperative Governance Gordon Kegakilwe, who died on Monday due to cardiac arrest.
 
Kegakilwe was also diagnosed with COVID-19 pneumonia symptoms, and he died after he was transferred to a hospital in Klerksdorp.
 
Ngesi, said Premier Mokgotsi received his results today which confirmed that he had tested positive, even though he had not shown coughing symptoms at the time.
 
Ngesi said the test did not in any way mean that Premier Mokgoro was incapacitated to carry out his duties because he was only presented with only one symptom – which is a cough – although he tested positive.
 
“The Premier will therefore continue to discharge his duties albeit remotely and has instructed members of the Premier’s Support Staff who have worked with him closely in the last two weeks to test; while taking the necessary precautions. The Provincial Department of Health has already begun with contact tracing in this regard,” reads the statement.
 
The MEC Of Public Works Saliva Molapisi, has also tested positive for COVID-19 and was also in self-isolation.
 
However, Ngesi said the MEC was also not incapacitated to discharge his duties and would, therefore, carry on as he actively participated in the virtual Special EXCO meeting, which was held today.
 
He said the North West Executive Council has also resolved to write to President Cyril Ramaphosa to declare MEC Gordon Kegakilwe’s funeral as a Provincial Official Funeral Category 1.  
 
He said more information will be shared publicly as soon the President has responded to their request.
 
 
 

Author


Similar stories

Business

Nonkululeko Dlamini quits the board of Kumba Iron Ore

New chief financial officer (CFO) of Transnet, Nonkululeko Dlamini, has quit as a non-executive director of Africa’s largest iron-ore producer, Kumba Iron Ore. Kumba said...
Read more
Business

Santam seeks legal clarity over COVID-19 business interruption claims

Short-term insurer Santam said today it had filed its opposing affidavit in an application brought against it in the Western Cape High Court by...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal