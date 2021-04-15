Notoane announces 40-man preliminary squad for Tokyo Olympics

Johannesburg – With 100 days to go before the Tokyo Olympics kick off, South Africa’s under-23 national team coach David Notoane has whittled down his squad to 40.

It is from this 40, that he will select his final 22 players to take to the Tokyo Olympics in Japan. This year’s Olympics, which were postponed last year, will run from 23 July 2021 – 8 August 2021.

On the selected 40-man squad, Notoane said this was a continuous process until he gets his best 22 that he will take to Tokyo.

‘’I will continue to assess the players until we have the final 22,’’ said Notoane. ‘’The aim is to continue the performance assessment of the selected players based on continuity and need to strengthen the team for the final selection.’’

The u23s will continue with their preparations that commenced in earnest in November 2020 by playing two friendly matches against Saudi Arabia.

The team recently completed another successful preparation camp with only local players last month which ran from 21-27 March 2021.

During the eThekwini camp, Notoane expressed his satisfaction with what the team was able to achieve despite the absence of overseas-based players. The overseas players could not be part of the camp due to travel restrictions amid the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.

South Africa will be joined by Egypt and Ivory Coast as the three African representatives at the Tokyo Olympics.

The official draw for the Olympics will be held in Tokyo on 21 April 2021.

Under-23 preliminary 40-man squad –

GOALKEEPERS:

1. Mondli Mpoto (Bloemfontein Celtic FC)

2. Sifiso Mlungwana (Lamontville Golden Arrows FC)

DEFENDERS:

3. Reeve Frosler (Kaizer Chiefs FC

4. Luke Fleurs (SuperSport United FC)

5. Repo Tercious Malepe (Minaj FC, Ukraine)

6. Katlego Mohamme (University of Pretoria FC)

7. Thabiso James Monyane (Orlando Pirates FC)

8. Thendo Mukumela (Cape Town Spurs FC)

9. Sifiso Ngobeni (Bloemfontein Celtic FC)

10. Bongani Sam (Orlando Pirates FC)

MIDFIELDERS:

11. Athenkosi Dlala (University of Pretoria FC)

12. Luke Le Roux (Varbergs BoIS, Sweden)

13. Kganya Leshabela (Leicester City, England)

14. Kobamelo Kodisang (Sporting Braga B, Portugal)

15. Gift Links (Aarhus, Denmark)

16. Kamohelo Mahlatsi (Moroka Swallows FC)

17. Keletso Makgalwa (Mamelodi Sundowns, FC)

18. Grant Margeman (Mamelodi Sundowns FC)

19. Kgaugelo Chauke (Southampton, England)

20. Sipho Mbule (Supersport United FC)

21. Happy Mashiane (Kaizer Chiefs FC)

22. Teboho Mokoena (Supersport United FC)

23. Nkosiphilile Ngcobo (Kaizer Chiefs FC)

24. Goodman Mosele (Baroka FC)

25. Kgaogelo Sekota (Moroka Swallows FC)

26. Sithole Sphephelo (Belenenses, Portugal)

27. Ashley Du Preez (Stellenbosch FC)

FORWARDS:

28. Lyle Foster (Vitoria Guimaraes II, Portugal)

29. Zakhele Lepasa (Orlando Pirates FC)

30. Fagrie Lakay (Cape Town City FC)

31. Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC)

32. Luther Singh (Pacos de Ferreira, Portugal, loan)

33. Siyabonga Ligendza (Cardiff City U18, England)

SENIOR PLAYERS – OVER 23

1. Percy Tau (Brighton & Hove Albion, England)

2. Ronwen Williams (Supersport United FC)

3. Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns FC)

4. Mosa Lebusa (Mamelodi Sundowns FC)

5. Ricardo Goss (Mamelodi Sundowns FC)

6. Mothobi Mvala (Mamelodi Sundowns FC)

7. Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns FC)

