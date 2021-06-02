Notorious bank card scammer killed execution-style

Johannesburg – Limpopo’s notorious bank card scammer Solly Maenetja was shot execution-style and killed at Lenyenye township, Tzaneen on Monday morning.

Maenetja was shot five times allegedly by a man known to Sunday World, at Lenyenye shopping complex at about 2 am on Monday after an argument over two women.

Sunday World learned from various sources that two women were involved in a fistfight when the suspect tried to separate them.

It is alleged that Maenetja told the suspect to let them continue fighting because that was the only way they would resolve their problems.

A heated argument erupted between Maenetja and the suspect, who drew a firearm and shot him five times.

Maenetja, who hails from Moime village outside Lenyenye, died instantly.

The alleged card scammer hogged headlines last month after a video of him being stripped naked and beaten almost to a pulp by angry Polokwane residents who accused him of trying to scam them went viral.

He was admitted to a local hospital, where he was treated and discharged later. Limpopo police spokesperson Motlafela Mojapelo confirmed that Maenetja was fatally shot and the police were investigating a case of murder.

He confirmed that the suspect was allegedly trying to separate two women who were fighting when the deceased told him to leave them alone.

The suspect drew a firearm and fatally shot the deceased multiple times and ran away.

He said the suspect was still at large and police investigations are underway.

Ngwako Malatji