NSFAS clarifies confusion on funding for R350 grant beneficiaries

Johannesburg – The CEO of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), Andile Nongogo, has clarified incorrect information posted on Twitter, stating that those who are currently receiving the R350 grant do not qualify for NSFAS funding.

“NSFAS would like to clarify that it is factually incorrect to say that a person who receives the R350 grant will not be funded. The NSFAS funding criteria looks at the combined total household income of R350 000,” said NSFAS.

The R350 social relief of distress grant is a temporary grant meant to help the unemployed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nongogo said NSFAS takes full accountability for the incorrect information that was shared as “this was erroneously sent by an uninformed employee”.

“It is important to note that all SASSA [South African Social Security Agency] grant recipients are funded automatically. NSFAS apologises for any inconvenience this might have caused,” Nongogo said.

