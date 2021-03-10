Ntshangase’s fate rests with Hunt

Johannesburg – The future of Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Siphelele Ntshangase is hanging by a thread and it seems almost certain that Amakhosi will be releasing the player to find another team of his choice.

The highly talented playmaker, affectionately known as “Stash”, has failed to stake a claim in the Chiefs side and has even been accused of a very low work rate.

He arrived at Amakhosi in 2018 after he played some fantastic football for Baroka FC the previous year. Ntshangase’s agent Jazzman Mahlakgane said that his player’s future rests on coach Gavin Hunt and the club.

“I have not spoken to the club regarding Ntshangase,” said Mahlakgane.

“I am just waiting for them to give us communication on the way forward and the future of the player. Only then we can talk about Ntshangase.”

News reaching Sunday World is that Hunt is finalising moves for his former midfielder Cole Alexander to join the Naturena outfit at the end of the season.

Alexander is apparently earmarked to plug the gap in the middle of the park with other midfielders Dumisani Zuma, Lebogang Manyama, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Willard Katsande and Kearyn Baccus being way ahead of Ntshangase. Chiefs will be able to sign players again in July after Fifa earlier slapped them with a ban for not complying with the rules when they acquired the services of Madagascar international Andriamirado “Dax”

Andrianarimanana from Fosa Juniors.

Amakhosi were banned from registering players, either nationally or internationally, for two consecutive registration periods. Alexander was a hardworking midfielder at Bidvest Wits before the side was sold and its status converted to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

He did not want to go to Venda with the new owners and he also could not join Chiefs due to the Fifa ban.

He has since emerged in the Indian Premier League in the books of Odisha FC where Stuart Baxter was coach before he was fired. Chiefs manager of football Bobby Motaung was not available for comment.

Reporting by Kgomotso Mokoena

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



SUNDAY WORLD