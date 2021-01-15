Orlando Pirates striker Sebola recalls his games against Moroka Swallows

By Andries Sebola

Johannesburg – Orlando Pirates legend and former striker Sebola recalled the many derbies he played against Swallows at the old Orlando, George Goch, Rand and FNB stadiums as bringing back fond memories.

“I played several times against Swallows, one of the characters of the clashes was that our supporters were younger compared to the old guard of our opponents, so they would wait for us at the gate as we entered and taunt us, telling us we won’t beat our parents,” reminisces the prolific goal-getter.

“The ploy to intimidate us didn’t work, instead we were motivated.”

Pirates was founded in 1937, then 10 years later Swallows was formally established in 1947, although it had been in existence before as Congregated Rovers, named after the firm where most of the players worked.

The battle-scarred Sebola singled out Percivor Molotsane and Johannes Mini as among the defenders who gave him a hard time.

“I was a fast-paced striker and when they could not catch up with me they used to pull me with my jersey to stop me. But using my tactics, I put them away and went wherever I wanted to go and score.”

One of the derbies that flood back to his mind was when he scored two goals for Pirates’ 2-0 victory against Swallows in a night league game at FNB Stadium in the early 90s.

Ahead of the game, Sebola said, “I just hope it doesn’t end in a draw, it would be great if there is a winner, but Pirates must watch out, it’s not by fluke that Swallows are on top of the log.”

Unfortunately the match ended as a 1-1 draw this past Sunday.

