Over 170 COVID-19 patients die, 8773 new cases reported

South Africa has recorded the highest number of COVID -19 deaths on Sunday after 173 patients succumbed to the deadly disease in the last 24 hours.

This brought the death toll to 3 199.

Of the new deaths, two were recorded in the Northern Cape, 10 from the Free Stare, 21 from KwaZulu-Natal, 29 from the Eastern Cape, 40 from the Western Cape, 71 from Gauteng.

This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Sunday, July 5.

“ We wish to express our deepest condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased,” he said.

Mkhize also said 8 773 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, a slight decrease from the past few days.

This has brought the total number of infection cases to 196 750.

Mkhize also said the number of recoveries is 93 315, which translates to recovery rate of 47.4%

Author



Ngwako Malatji