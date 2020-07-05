Breaking News

Over 170 COVID-19 patients die, 8773 new cases reported

By Ngwako Malatji

South Africa has  recorded the highest number of COVID -19 deaths on Sunday after 173 patients succumbed to the deadly disease in the last 24 hours.

This brought the death toll to 3 199.

Of the new deaths, two were recorded in the Northern Cape, 10 from the Free Stare, 21 from KwaZulu-Natal, 29 from the Eastern Cape, 40 from the Western Cape, 71 from Gauteng.

This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Sunday, July 5.

“ We wish to express our deepest condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased,” he said.

Mkhize also said 8 773 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, a slight decrease from the past few days.

This has brought the total number of infection cases to 196 750.

Mkhize also said the number of recoveries is 93 315, which translates to recovery rate of 47.4%

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

Mshoza drops COVID-19 bombshell

Kwaito star Mshoza has tested positive for COVID-19 and is scared. To make matters worse, she is diabetic. The popular songbird is in self-isolation at...
Read more
Breaking News

74 more COVID-19 patients die , over 10 000 people test positive in a day

South Africa's confirmed Covid-19 cases now sit at 187 977 after 10 853 new infections were recorded in the past 24 hours. This was announced...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal