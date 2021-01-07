E-edition
Over 20 000 new Covid-19 cases and 844 more deaths

By Ashley Lechman
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA- In the photos, shows the coronavirus isolation unit at Tygerberg Hospital in Cape Town, South Africa on March 11, 2020.

Johannesburg – South Africa continues to battle the second wave of Covid-19 that it is facing.

In the past 24 hours, the department of health said that 21 832 new Covid-19 cases have been recorded.

This takes the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in SA to 1 149 591.


The department of health, said, “We have reached a grim milestone as we breach the 20 000 mark for new cases identified in 24 hours. 21 832 cases have been identified since the last report, bringing the total cumulative COVID-19 cases in SA to 1 149 591. We report 844 new deaths. Recoveries are 929 239.”

The daily high infection rate prompted the president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa to call for an urgent meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Counsel.

The meeting took place on Wednesday morning at 9am.

 

The president usually addresses the nation a day or two after the counsel meets, to update the country on government’s latest response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Monday, the death toll in the country surpassed the 30 000 mark.

 

 

