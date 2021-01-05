Over 30 000 total Covid-19 deaths in SA with 12 601 new cases reported

Johannesburg – South Africa recorded 12 601 new Covid-19 cases, the department of health said last night.

The department further said that the cumulative number of cases in the country now stands at 1 113 349.

The department further said, “ Total number of tests done is 6 780 272 . Number of new tests done is 37 419 Number of new deaths 434 and the total is 30 011 breaching the 30 000 mark. Number of recoveries is 911 573.”

Total number of #COVID19 cases in SA is 1 113 349. Number of new cases is 12 601. Total number of tests done is 6 780 272 . Number of new tests done is 37 419 Number of new deaths 434 and the total is 30 011 breaching the 30 000 mark. Number of recoveries is 911 573 pic.twitter.com/AODbvj08lc — Department of Health (@HealthZA) January 4, 2021

This past weekend, Setswana contemporary super star musician Kori Moraba has died at the age of 73 after he had tested positive for Covid-19.

It is believed that Moraba died at the Netcare Bougainville Hospital in Hercules in Pretoria west last night.

He had been hospitalized for the past two weeks after contracting the coronavirus.

Moraba shot to fame after his hit song Tswang-tswang-tswang was released in the early 70s.

This sad news comes shortly after Sunday World learned that the son of former president Nelson Mandela’s doctor also passed away after contracting the virus.

According to a Sunday World source, Wandile Motlana, passed away after he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Wandile was the son of Nelson Mandela’s family doctor, Nthato Motlana.

After learning of the passing of Moraba, the ruling party offered their condolences to the family.

“The African National Congress (ANC) has learned with sadness about the passing of South African music legend, Kori Moraba. He was reportedly admitted in hospital after showing Covid-19 symptoms and passed on Sunday morning. His death marks the end of a golden chapter in the history of South African music,” the ANC said in a statement.

