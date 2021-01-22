Over 40 000 Covid-19 related deaths recorded with 11 761 new cases in SA

Johannesburg – The department of health said that 11 761 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours.

The cumulative amount of cases in the country now stands at 1 392 568.

The minister of the department of health, Dr. Zweli Mkhize, said, “As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 1 392 568, the total number of deaths is 40 076 and the total number of recoveries is 1 201 284.”

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 22 January . Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/6FCDkuCyj1 — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) January 22, 2021

The cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified on South Africa is 1,392,568 pic.twitter.com/HLGP9F0nyy — Department of Health: COVID-19 (@COVID_19_ZA) January 22, 2021

In an exclusive interview held with Sunday World, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that rich countries are gobbling available vaccines in a move that could see poor and middle-income countries like South Africa failing to vaccinate millions of their vulnerable people, including frontline healthcare workers and the elderly.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has raised concerns that rich countries have weakened Covax, a global alliance of mostly low and middle-income countries that has pooled resources together to buy vaccines at a cheaper price and ensure their equitable distribution to save lives.

“We have been concerned about the vaccine issue because there seems to be sort of a nationalism around vaccines. We wanted to see vaccines as a common good, available on an equitable basis to various countries in the world,” he said.

“Our concern was obviously based on the fact that your higher-income countries were just buying out everyone. That in itself weakens Covax because Covax is a process in which various countries come together and get a vaccine cheaply on a combined basis. Those countries [rich countries] went and bought.”

#FromTheFrontlines

Inside South Africa’s largest hospital, CH Baragwanath, in Soweto. Healthcare workers share their experience of dealing with the resurgence of #Covid19, & urge communities to follow safety protocols. pic.twitter.com/8NsGHxZFDR — Department of Health (@HealthZA) January 22, 2021

Read more: Poorer countries could miss out as US and Europe hog Covid vaccine

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Ashley Lechman