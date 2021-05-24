Phase 2 vaccine rollout gets off to good start

Johannesburg – The Covid-19 phase 2 vaccine rollout, targeted at over 60s, got off to a good start this week. Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize reported on Friday evening that a total of 642 382 vaccines were administered around the country.

The countrywide rollout programme kicked off at 24 vaccination sites and 11 old age homes on Monday. Speaking to old age homes in Gauteng, Lucky More, who is the centre manager for the Soweto Home for the Aged, said of their 120 occupants, 76 people were vaccinated.

He said they assisted with registration and there were no hiccups.

“They were all vaccinated on the premises. We have a sister here who was trained to give the vaccine and also had help from other health workers. All our people were very enthusiastic about getting the vaccine. Now we wait for the second jabs as they were given the Pfizer vaccine,” said More.

But Pearlene Jordan of the Jordan House Old Age Home in Westbury said they were still waiting. She is hopeful that by the end of this coming week the vaccination process will be concluded.

“The department has been very helpful and forthcoming. But it has been a struggle.”

She said the ministry-run home housed many elderly people who have Parkinsons, Alzheimer’s and dementia and that teaching them to use masks and sanitise regularly has been difficult.

She also said that many of them were against the idea of getting vaccinated and that they had to hold several educational workshops to try to get through to them.

Barry Kaganson, the CEO of Auria Senior Living, said there does appear to be some teething problems as people get to grips with using the registration portal and other systems.

