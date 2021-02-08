Pirates huff and puff into the last 16

By Kgomotso Mokoena

Johannesburg – Orlando Pirates were made to sweat in order to book a place in the Last 16 of the Nedbank Cup by a determined GladAfrica Championship side Unthongathi FC at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

After much huffing and puffing, the Buccaneers advanced to the next round with a slender 1-0 victory.

Pirates were a little casual in their approach and never exerted themselves on their opponents.

They may have underestimated Uthongathi and as a result, they were there for the taking. Bucs could have paid big time for lacking enthusiasm but the visitors’ lack of big-match temperament and experience was their downfall.

The first division side put up an impressive performance in the opening half, and created a few anxious moments for the Pirates defence, led by veteran and captain Happy Jele.

Uthongathi squandered a chance to take the lead on the hour mark when Nkosiyazi Ndlovu sliced his shot wide with only the goalkeeper to beat.

But they learnt a hard lesson of playing against a top team when, a minute later, Gabadinho Mhango punished them with a well-taken goal.

