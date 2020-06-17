Pitch Black Afro fails to show up in court for murder case judgement

Popular rapper and murder accused, Pitch Black Afro, failed to show up at the South Gauteng High court for his judgement today.

The rapper, whose real name is Thulani Ngcobo, stands accused of killing his wife Catherine Modisane.

According to a police officer who attended the proceedings, the rapper missed his transportation to court, when other inmates were picked to go to the courthouse.

As a result of this mishap, his appearance has been postponed to tomorrow morning at the South Gauteng High court, where it will be decided whether the rapper is guilty. He also faces a charge of defeating the ends of justice, as he allegedly tampered with evidence to conceal his involvement in the murder which took place at a B&B on December 30, 2018.

Before the matter was transferred to South Gauteng, the rapper appeared numerous times at Hillbrow Magistrate, where the case was initially heard and registered.

Aubrey Mothombeni