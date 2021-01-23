Pitso Mosimane ready for FIFA Club World Cup

By Kgomotso Mokoena

Johannesburg – Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane says that he is ready for his second FIFA Club World Cup tournament after the draw was made on Tuesday.

Ahly, will represent the African continent after they lifted the CAF Champions League under the tutelage of new coach Mosimane, who resigned from Mamelodi Sundowns in October.

The tournament will take place in Qatar.

They will play against Qatar hosts Al Duhail on February 4. Duhail were given a bye from the first round and if Mosimane’s charges win, they will then face German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in the last four.

The Egyptian giants have never reached the finals of this competition, the only trophy that has eluded Africa’s most prestigious club.

“This is a very tough tournament,” Mosimane was speaking to the South African Football Journalists Association from Cairo this week.

“I was there five years ago with Mamelodi Sundowns. The weather was cold, we were naive and were just there to enjoy ourselves. We lost 4-1 and 3-0 and we were outplayed. This time around, the draw is fair and there are no excuses because it is happening in the Gulf area.

“There is always pressure to deliver but I came here in Egypt for a challenge. You have to have resistance and tolerance. I left a four-year contract for a two year one. I want to achieve things and this is a big opportunity with a bigger club. We have gone this far and anything can happen. I am not thinking about Bayern but it would be nice to play against the European giants,” Mosimane added.

