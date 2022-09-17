Police arrest truck driver in Pongola car crash

The truck driver involved in the horrific vehicle accident which claimed the lives of 21 people in Pongola, Kwa-Zulu Natal has been arrested. This after he handed himself over to the police on Saturday.

The driver is expected to appear at the Pongola magistrate’s court on Monday where he will face at least 21 counts of culpable homicide.

Kwa-Zulu-Natal MEC for Transport Sipho Hlomuka is expected to attend the court proceedings.

“His arrest is important to make sure the families deal with the devastation of losing their relatives. We commend the police who have had to activate all their systems to make sure that the driver is pressured to surrender himself,” said Hlomuka.

In a footage that has been circulating on social media, the driver is seen overtaking on a solid line and colliding with a bakkie which was transporting school children on the N2 highway in the northern KwaZulu-Natal. He then fled the scene.

It is believed that the children were between the ages of 5 and 12.

