Power outage disrupts gala dinner, Ramaphosa whisked away

By George Matlala
ANC Rresident Cyril Ramaphosa dismall performance of the ruling party during LGE. / Bongiwe Mchunu

Johannesburg – President Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy David Mabuza had to be whisked away from a hotel in Polokwane after a power outage disrupted the party’s gala dinner.

Ramaphosa and Mabuza’s security detail swiftly accompanied them just before dinner was served.

Ramaphosa was forced to finish his speech in darkness after power went off.

While speaking in the dark, Ramaphosa said the country would overcome the energy crisis.

He also, while in the dark, thanked the leadership of the ANC in Limpopo.

This was a second incident in as many hours when the president had to be rushed out of a venue.

Yesterday, Ramaphosa walked out of an event organized by the ANC Women’s League to deliver the Lilian Ngoyi lecture in Lebowakgomo.

The ANC said Ramaphosa had to be whisked because the event did not comply with Covid-19 regulations.

However, Ramaphosa today addressed an ANC Youth League Peter Mokaba memorial lecture atop a van while the audience he spoke to did not practice social distancing and other Covid-19 protocols.

