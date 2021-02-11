President announces that King Goodwill Zwelithini is not well

Johannesburg – During President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address, which he delivererd on Thursday evening in Parliament in Cape Town, he announced that his Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini has been admitted to hospital.

The president said during his address, “In addition to the many challenges that beset our people we have heard that his Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini has not been well in recent days. I wish to convey my wishes for the speedy recovery of His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini ka Bhekuzulu.”

Ramaphosa further said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Household and the Zulu nation at this time. It is our collective wish that Isilo Samabandla Wonke is soon restored to good health.”

Ramaphosa has warned that the new Covid-19 variant in the country will have “significant implications for the country’s vaccine rollout programme.

“Since this variant is now the dominant variant in our country, these findings have significant implications for the pace, design and sequencing of our vaccine programme,” he said.

“While it should not delay the start of the vaccination programme by much, it will affect the choice of vaccines and the manner of their deployment,” he added.

The president said the country had procured 9 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson, which will be administered to health care workers for the first phase of the rollout programme.

The first batch of 80,000 doses of Johnson & Johnso will arrive next week while further consignments will touch our shores over the next four weeks, which will bring to the total of 500,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines, Ramaphosa said.

