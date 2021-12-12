REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
President Cyril Ramaphosa has tested positive for Covid-19

By Kabelo Khumalo
Cyril Ramaphosa. PICTURE: GCIS

Johannesburg – President Cyril Ramaphosa has tested positive for Covid, the presidency announced on Sunday night.

Ramaphosa earlier in the day delivered the eulogy at the State Memorial Service for the late apartheid president Frederik Willem de Klerk.

“The President started feeling unwell after leaving the State Memorial Service in honour of former Deputy President FW de Klerk in Cape Town earlier today. The President is in good spirits but is being monitored by the South African Military Health Service of the South African National Defence Force,” the statement issued by Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele read in part.

The news of the president testing positive over the virus come as the country recorded 18,035 new cases, representing a 28.9% positivity rate.

A further 21 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 90,137 to date

“The President, who is fully vaccinated, is in self-isolation in Cape Town and has delegated all responsibilities to Deputy President David Mabuza for the next week,.. President Ramaphosa says his own infection serves as a caution to all people in the country to be vaccinated and remain vigilant against exposure. Vaccination remains the best protection against severe illness and hospitalization,” the presidency said.

Ramaphosa’s administration is still pondering whether to introduce vaccine mandates in the face of a fourth wave Omicron variant.

Meanwhile, the department of health reported the latest confirmed Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hour period:

 

