President Cyril Ramaphosa moves SA into alert level 3

Johannesburg – South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on the government’s latest response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ramaphosa began his address by saying that it has been exactly 15 months since a National State of Disaster was declared in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have never experienced a health crisis of this severity before, nor one so prolonged,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa said all provinces are experiencing a rise in Covid-19 infections, with the exception of the Eastern Cape.

“It is understandable that many South Africans now feel tired and weary. We mourn the many lives that we have lost, and we are struggling to cope with the huge impact that the pandemic has had on the livelihoods of millions of people,” the president added.

“The average number of people who die from Covid-19 each day has increased by 48 percent from 535 two weeks ago to 791 in the past seven days. With the exception of Northern Cape, all provinces are experiencing rising infections,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa announced that in view of the rising infections, the government has decided to move the country to Alert level 3, which will take effect later this evening once the regulations have been gazetted.

Alert level 3:

The hours of curfew will start at 10pm and end at 4am.

Non-essential establishments like restaurants, bars and fitness centres will need to close by 9pm to allow their employees and patrons to travel home before the start of the curfew.

All gatherings will be limited to a maximum of 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors.

Where the venue is too small to accommodate these numbers with appropriate social distancing, then no more than 50 percent of the capacity of the venue may be used.

This includes religious services, political events, and social gatherings, as well as restaurants, bars, taverns, and similar places.

Attendance at funerals and cremations may not exceed 50 people and all social distancing and health protocols must be observed.

Night vigils, after-funeral gatherings, and ‘after-tears’ gatherings are not allowed.

The sale of alcohol from retail outlets for off-site consumption will only be permitted between 10am and 6pm from Monday to Thursday. This excludes public holidays.

Alcohol sales

Alcohol sales for on-site consumption will be permitted as per license conditions up to 9pm.

Alcohol consumption in all public spaces, such as beaches and parks, is strictly prohibited.

“Throughout our response to the pandemic, we have sought to take measures that are appropriate and proportionate to the threat of infection. If we act too soon or impose measures that are too severe, the economy will suffer,” Ramaphosa said.

“The measures we are putting in place now are appropriate to the level of risk and necessary to save lives. In addition, several important measures remain in place,” Ramaphosa further said.

Social distancing

“The owners and managers of public buildings, centres, shops, restaurants, taxis and buses all have a responsibility to ensure that people on their premises or in their vehicles wear masks. They must ensure that the appropriate social distancing measures are in place & adhered to,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa reminded the nation that it is a criminal offence if the number of people on these premises exceeds the maximum number of customers or employees allowed for there to be proper social distancing.

Vaccination programme

Ramaphosa admitted that the vaccination programme has experienced several delays.

“Our first setback was that after the arrival of our first batch of vaccines, our scientists discovered that the AstraZeneca vaccine that we had procured from the Serum Institute of India did not provide sufficient protection against the variant that’s predominant in South Africa,” Ramaphosa said.

“We have also been adversely affected by shortages in the global supply of vaccines, which has hampered vaccination programmes across Africa and in many other low- and middle-income countries.”

“After the AstraZeneca setback, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine appeared to be the best option for our country as it protects against the variant, because it requires only a single dose and is easier to store and transport. However, the supply of Johnson & Johnson vaccines was held up by an investigation into contamination of ingredients at a supplier factory in Baltimore in the United States.” he further added.

“Until now, our mass vaccination programme has therefore had to rely on the Pfizer vaccine, which requires two doses. Nevertheless, 480,000 health workers have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to date as part of Phase One of the programme,” Ramaphosa said.

“As part of Phase Two, a further 1.5 million health workers and people over the age of 60 have received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. This brings the total number of people who have received a vaccine dose to almost 2 million.”

“The pace of vaccinations has steadily picked up, and we are now vaccinating around 80,000 people a day at over 570 sites in the public and private sector. This number will grow rapidly in the weeks to come, as we aim to protect as many vulnerable people as possible,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa said that the company has committed to significantly ramp up production and begin supplying the country within the next few days.

“We have to date received nearly 2.4 million Pfizer vaccine doses. By the end of June, we expect to have received a total of 3.1 million Pfizer doses,” Ramaphosa said.

“The problems with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have now been resolved. As a result of these problems, 2 million doses that had already been produced are unusable. The Aspen plant in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape is now able to go ahead and produce new doses.”

Completion of vaccinations of 60-year-olds

“Now that the delays in the supply of vaccines is largely resolved, our immediate task is to complete the vaccination of all those over 60 years of age without delay,” Ramaphosa said.

Educators to be vaccinated

“The initial doses we receive from Johnson & Johnson will be used to vaccinate educators in our schools and thereafter security personnel on the frontline.”

More Vaccines

“We have received an indication from Johnson & Johnson that it expects to deliver around 2 million vaccines to South Africa by the end of the month.”

“It is estimated that we have the capacity at present to vaccinate at least 150,000 people a day, and we are planning to increase that to 250,000 a day as soon as possible.”

Ramaphosa urged every person in this country over the age of 60 to register – whether online, by SMS, by phone or in person – and get vaccinated without delay.

“I call on everyone else, if you know someone over 60 years of age who has not been vaccinated, please help them to register and get vaccinated,” Ramaphosa said.

