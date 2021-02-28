President Cyril Ramaphosa moves SA into lockdown level 1

Johannesburg – South African president, Cyril Ramaphosa said during his address to the nation that this coming Friday will mark exactly one year since the first case of coronavirus was reported in South Africa.

Ramaphosa was briefing the country on government’s latest response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Since then, more than one-and-a-half million people in South Africa have been infected and nearly 50,000 people have been reported to have died from the disease. So much has changed in our country and in our lives. But the spirit of our people has not changed. You have endured the greatest hardships, but you have remained resolute, united and hopeful,” Ramaphosa said.

“Now, a year after the virus first reached our shores, we have a clear path towards containing infections and, ultimately, overcoming the disease. Within less than a year the global scientific community has developed, tested and produced several vaccines that are safe and effective against the disease,” the president said.

The president went on to say that government had long held the view that a vaccine would be the most decisive measure to combat COVID-19, and to that extent set up processes at a continental and national level to prepare for the availability of an effective vaccine.

Vaccine rollout

“In the 10 days since we launched our coronavirus vaccination programme, more than 67,000 health workers – who are on the frontline of our fight against COVID-19 – have been vaccinated,” Ramaphosa further said.

A new batch of 80,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrived in the country yesterday, and we are steadily increasing the number of doses administered each day.



“The number of sites that will be available for vaccination will be expanded next week from 17 sites to 49 sites. Of the 49 sites, 32 will be at public hospitals & 17 sites in private hospitals. This includes sites in rural areas to improve access to rural healthcare workers.”

“Once the vaccination of healthcare workers has been completed, we will begin with phase two of the vaccine roll-out in late April or early May. Phase 2 will include the elderly, essential workers, persons living or working in institutional settings and those with co-morbidities,” Ramaphosa said.

“For this phase, we will be activating many more sites for vaccination in the public and private healthcare sector so that we can reach as many people in the shortest possible time.”

More vaccines

Ramaphosa said that more vaccines will be heading South Africa’s way.

He said, “We have recently signed an agreement with Johnson & Johnson to secure 11 million doses. Of these doses, 2.8 million doses will be delivered in the second quarter and the rest spread throughout the year. We have also secured 20 million doses from Pfizer, which will be delivered from the second quarter. Additionally, we have secured 12 million vaccine doses from the COVAX facility and are in the process of finalising our dose allocation from the African Union.”

Easing of lockdown measures

“We were able to emerge from the second wave because most people adhered to the tighter restrictions and observed the basic health protocols, including wearing masks in public and social distancing. The measures we had to put in place in December were necessary to contain infections and prevent our health facilities from being overwhelmed. They were necessary to save lives,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa said that SA would be moving into lockdown level 1 from Monday, 1 March 2021.

The new adjusted regulations under level 1 are as follows:

“As we ease restrictions, we cannot let our guard down. The few remaining restrictions under Alert Level 1 are meant to maintain low levels of infections and, in particular, to prevent super-spreading events,” Ramaphosa said.

Social distancing

“Because the new variant is transmitted more easily, it has the potential to infect more people, place a greater strain on our health system and lead to a greater loss of life. Therefore, social distancing is even more critical,” Ramaphosa further stated.

“Wearing a mask and avoiding crowds is even more important. And it is now even more important that we all download the COVID Alert SA mobile app onto our cellphones.”

“These measures are not merely to protect each of us but to also protect those we love and care for. Following these measures is about protecting yourself, your family and your community. It is about being responsible and caring,” Ramaphosa said.

Covid-19 grant

“As I announced in the State of the Nation Address, we have therefore extended the period for the Special COVID-19 Grant by a further three months, until the end of April.”

“We have also extended the UIF’s special COVID-19 wage support benefit until 15 March 2021 for those sectors of the economy that have not been able to operate over this period,” Ramaphosa said.

Economic recovery

“The return to Alert Level 1 means that most of the remaining restrictions on economic activity have been removed. We expect this to lead to higher consumption spending, bolstered by the steady recovery in employment,” Ramaphosa further said.

“We expect businesses to implement the plans they may have put on hold. As we undertake further structural reforms, this will entrench the green shoots we have begun to see in the economy.”

Warning of a third wave

“The threat of a third wave is constantly present, as is the threat of yet more new variants. As we witnessed last year, our actions as individuals and as a collective will determine whether and how soon we experience a resurgence of the virus. In the meantime, the virus continues to circulate in our families, our workplaces and our communities. As our vaccination campaign gathers pace, we must continue to exercise extreme caution to protect ourselves and others. Together with our scientists and experts, we will continue to monitor the situation closely and to adapt our approach in a responsive and flexible manner,” Ramaphosa warned.

Ramaphosa concluded his address by saying, “Let us remain united, hopeful and determined as ever to face down this challenge. May God continue to bless South Africa and protect her people.”

