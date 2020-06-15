Pretoria Magistrate court officials undertaking tests for COVID-19

Court officials at Pretoria Magistrate court are today being tested for COVID-19 after their colleague, a court clerk, tested positive last week.

The officials, interpreters, prosecutors and other court staff demanded to be tested for the coronavirus after fearing that they might have contracted the virus from their colleague, who is not in self-isolation.

Two court officials said they had to force court management’s hand, stating that the court had kept quiet about the matter without informing them about the way forward since the official was confirmed to have contracted the virus.

“We had to send them several letters demanding to be tested. At least they listened and we are being tested today,” said one of the court officials.

Sunday World has seen a video taken today at the court premises which shows court officials in long queues.

In the video, a health emergency vehicle together with police vehicles could be seen in the background showing that testing was in progress.

Author



Aubrey Mothombeni