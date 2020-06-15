Breaking News

Pretoria Magistrate court officials undertaking tests for COVID-19

By Somaya Stockenstroom

 

Court officials at Pretoria Magistrate court are today being tested for COVID-19 after their colleague, a court clerk, tested positive last week.

The officials, interpreters, prosecutors and other court staff demanded to be tested for the coronavirus after fearing that they might have contracted the virus from their colleague, who is not in self-isolation.

 Two court officials said they had to force court management’s hand, stating that the court had kept quiet about the matter without informing them about the way forward since the official was confirmed to have contracted the virus.

“We had to send them several letters demanding to be tested. At least they listened and we are being tested today,” said one of the court officials.

Sunday World has seen a video taken today at the court premises which shows court officials in long queues.

 In the video, a health emergency vehicle together with police vehicles could be seen in the background showing that testing was in progress.

 

 

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

Ramaphosa’s call to young men to help in struggle against femicide

  President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on young men to take up the struggle against gender-based violence. In his weekly letter, Ramaphosa said violence against women...
Read more
Breaking News

57 more COVID-19 patients die as SA records the highest new infection cases

Fifty-seven more COVID-19 patients have lost their lives to the disease as South Africa recorded its highest number of new infection cases on Sunday,...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.