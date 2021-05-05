Promoters’ body wants live boxing on SABC TV

Johannesburg – Gauteng Boxing Promoters Association has jumped on the bandwagon to bring back live boxing to SABC TV platforms.

Last November, a boxing organisation led by Free State promoter, Lebohang Mahoko, marched to the SABC’s headquarters in Auckland Park demanding that it brings back the fistic sport live on TV.

This week, the Gauteng Boxing Promoters Association embarked on a journey to bring boxing back on SABC platforms.

This comes after the SABC bought the rights to broadcast footage of the IBO junior lightweight championship bout between defending champion Michael Magnesi and Khanyile Bulana.

The clash took place in Lazio, Italy last week, where SA’s Bulana lost on a first round stoppage. That did not sit well with the association’s chairperson, Tshele Kometsi of TK Boxing Promotions, who said SABC general manager for sport Gary Rathbone “has just made a grave mistake by buying the rights of a one-round bout in Italy … what a waste of taxpayers’ money”.

Rathbone has, however, promised to bring back live boxing through the newly launched SABC Sport channel. “We want to use this space to ensure that we can give airtime to many of the sports that have been neglected. Boxing is certainly top of that list,” he said.

Reporting by Malibongwe Bhido.

