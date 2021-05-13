R200m Unclaimed points to be redeemed by Pick n Pay smart shoppers

Johannesburg – Pick n Pay is encouraging customers to use over R200-million in unredeemed Smart Shopper points – the amount unclaimed by customers in the last 12 months.

These points have been accumulated from everyday swipes and bonus points, or through Pick n Pay partners, such as BP.

Pick n Pay’s Smart Shopper – South Africa’s favourite loyalty programme with over 8.5 million active members – last year delivered over R3.5 billion in savings to customers through personalised discounts, instant cash-off discounts with its Smart Price, points and multi-buy deals. But accumulated points worth R200-million have yet to be claimed.

The Smart Shopper programme provides customers with immediate savings when swiping their card in-store, but also rewards customers with points which can be used directly at any till point as a cashback within 12 months from earning the points.

Andrew Mills, retail executive: marketing at Pick n Pay, said that they are encouraging customers to check their points balance, and register their Smart Shopper card if they haven’t done so already so they can spend their points.

“Earning points is easy and customers immediately start earning points every time they swipe their card at the checkout. To redeem their points, customers need first to register their card.”

Pick n Pay has launched a new WhatsApp chat and USSD service to make registration effortless for customers.

Cardholders can simply dial *134*930*CARDNUMBER# on their mobile phone, or add PnP on Whatsapp (“+27 60 070 3037”) and select the Smart Shopper menu option to register their card.

Customers can still register their Smart Shopper cards via the PnP App, website or via the in-store kiosks.

“This past year has been tough for customers, and they increasingly turned to our Smart Shopper programme to get great savings and discounts”, says Mills. “Everyday low Smart Prices, alongside bi-weekly personalised discounts, have driven loyalty participation to 75% of sales, from 65% last year.

“Our Smart Price deals give customers instant savings on basic essential items. Our Smart Shopper card also allows customers to save money for use later by accumulating their points. We want customers to get this extra great cash-back benefit that Smart Shopper offers, and we’re encouraging customers to check their Smart Shopper status to ensure they aren’t missing out on more savings,” concludes Mills.

Sunday World

Author



SUNDAY WORLD