Racist student Theuns du Toit expelled from Stellenbosch University

Stellenbosch University (SU) student Theuns du Toit has been expelled from the institution.

Du Toit, accused of racism, walked into the room of Babalo Ndwayana at Huis Marais on 15 May and urinated on his belongings. A recording of the incident went viral on social media and Ndwayana had later laid criminal charges against him.

In a statement on Thursday evening, the University said the disciplinary hearing had been concluded on June 23, and that they strongly condemned any form of racism, discrimination or other prejudice.

“Human dignity is non-negotiable at SU and must be respected and upheld. When such dignity is affected, it must be restored following due process, the rule of law, and the full extent to which the constitution protects the rights of all in our country. There is no place for racism or victimisation of any kind at SU,” read the statement.

The University stated on Thursday the independent Central Disciplinary Committee (CDC) of SU found Du Toit guilty of contravening various clauses of the Disciplinary Code for Students, one of these being that “a student shall not act in a manner that is racist, unfairly discriminatory, violent, grossly insulting, abusive or intimidating against any other person”.

Du Toit was also found guilty of contravening the Amended Residence Rules.

“These findings led the CDC to conclude that there is no alternative but to expel Mr Du Toit with immediate effect from the University.”

Du Toit has five workdays to file a notice of appeal, against the CDC’s finding and/or sanction.

Commenting on the outcome, Professor Deresh Ramjugernath, SU Deputy Vice-Chancellor Learning and Teaching, said” “The University viewed this case in a very serious light. This was evident in, amongst others, the original temporary suspension of Mr Du Toit from the University while also appointing Justice Sisi Khampepe to lead an independent commission of enquiry into alleged racism at SU. The University takes a zero-tolerance approach to racism, discrimination, prejudice and conduct which assails the dignity of another person. SU management took note of the sanction imposed and will be studying the details of the CDC’s finding.”

