Ramaphosa calls youth to lead COVID-19 recovery

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on young people to lead the country’s post COVID-19 economic recovery.

Ramaphosa used his speech for the 44th commemoration of the June 16 student uprising in 1976 to recommit his government to youth development through social partnerships and youth-focused programmes.

The president said the novel coronavirus has had a major, negative impact on their lives of both the young and old.

“The moment we now confront post COVID-19 calls young people, across the length and breadth of our country, to be part of change and to be change agents. It also calls on young people to rebuild our economy and make a difference in the lives of our communities,” he said.

“Young people must rise to the challenge of leading our recovery after the coronavirus. We have young entrepreneurs, business owners who through their innovative ideas have been able to change their communities forever,” he added.

Ramaphosa said his government would continue to empower youth through the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA), National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) and the Presidential Youth Employment initiative, among others.

Earlier, Ramaphosa was engaged in a discussion with a panel of young people from different sectors of the economy. He emphasised that the post COVID-19 period was “pregnant with opportunity” and would be underpinned by technology.

Author



George Matlala