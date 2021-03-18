Ramaphosa says King Goodwill Zwelithini will be remembered as the staunchest defender of his people

Johannesburg – King Goodwill Zwelithini will be remembered for being the staunchest defender of his people, President Cyril Ramaphosa said.

“He not only defended and advanced the interests of the Zulu people but advanced their culture, their customs, their traditions and a deep sense of identity and nationhood,” the president said, speaking at the special memorial service in kwaNongoma, northern KwaZulu Natal.

Zwelithini, 72, succumbed to Covid-19 complications at a Durban hospital last Friday.

A descendant of King Shaka, Zwelithini was buried on Wednesday in a private ceremony which took place at night and was not attended by women as part of tradition.

Ramaphosa said Zwelithini was celebrated across the continent because he valued diversity and respected the cultures of other kingdoms and nations.

During the tumultuous period of political transition in this country, Ramaphosa said, Zwelithini played a significant role in the achievement of democracy.

“The king will be remembered for his role in bringing peace and stability to KwaZulu-Natal during the difficult times our country went through. As a leader, he preached peace and unity. He abhorred violence and its consequences,” he said.

Among the dignitaries who attended the memorial was former President Jacob Zuma, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, UDM leader Bantu Holomisa and Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu.

Zwelithini advocated for better health outcomes among his people, leading from the front in the fight against HIV, AIDS and TB, Ramaphosa said, adding the late king founded the Bayede Trust, which has worked to mitigate the impact of HIV and AIDS throughout the province.

“He encouraged responsible behaviour especially amongst young people.He challenged the international community to avail more funding against the AIDS pandemic and the South African government to provide treatment to our people.”

Ramaphosa also sent condolences to the people of Tanzania following the passing of that country’s president, John Magufuli. The Tanzanian government saud Magufuli died of a heat condition, but the opposition in the country had speculated that he had contracted Covid-19.

Author



George Matlala