E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

Ramaphosa warns of a second wave of COVID-19

By George Matlala

President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned that the failure to comply with the health protocols to fight COVID-19 risked putting the economy in jeopardy.

In his weekly letter, the president called on South Africans to continue to use the non-pharmaceutical methods such as wearing a mask, social distancing and washing of hands to prevent the second wave of the disease.

The National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) is meeting this week to assess the progress in the fight against the global pandemic. The president is expected to address the nation after a cabinet meeting.


“When we fail to wear a mask at a social gathering, when we attend crowded events, we are not only putting ourselves and others at risk. We are also putting our economic recovery in jeopardy,” he said.

“Even as most social and economic activity has resumed; we must still observe all the health measures. This is absolutely necessary if we are rebuilding our economy and put this crisis behind us,” he added.

Ramaphosa’s message came as the deadly virus killed 20 people yesterday.

The cumulative number of those infected by the disease now stands at 737 278.

Author


Similar stories

News

SABC splurges R2.3 million on PR firm to tidy up image

The SABC has splurged R2.3 million on a public relations firm to clean its dented image and reputation. Sunday World can reveal that the SABC...
Read more
News

SABC news anchor dares CEO to remove her live on air

Morning Live and SA today news anchor Palesa Chubisi dared SABC CEO Madoda Mxakwe to remove her while live on air on Wednesday morning...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal