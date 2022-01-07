Ramaphosa weighs in on ANC succession debate

Polokwane – The succession debate is intensifying within the ANC as the ruling party prepares for its elective conference in December.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has weighed in on who should lead the organisation, calling on young people to elect leaders who will put their interest at heart.

“When we go to conference to elect leaders, you must elect leaders who are going to put the interest of young people first,” Ramaphosa said.

The president addressing a lecture in remembrance of the former ANC Youth League president Peter Mokaba at the John Botes Hall in Polokwane.

He was speaking in the run up to the party’s 110th birthday celebrations tomorrow, at the old Peter Mokaba stadium.

Ramaphosa’s comments came as his campaign for a second term gained momentum as leaders in Limpopo regions including Sekhukhune and Vhembe publicly campaigned for him to retain the powerful post of ANC president.

Addressing the crowd that had gathered under the banner of the ANC Youth League, outlined initiatives that his government had put in place to address the plight of the youth.

He acknowledged that the youth were ravaged by unemployment, saying government departments should create jobs for young people.

“We are going to make sure that we focus on creating jobs for young people,” he said, adding that government would also ensure it empowered youth skills programmes.

Ramaphosa also praised the ANCYL, saying it had risen from the ashes, following years of being moribund. He said he had been there when the league “collapsed”.

Members of the league, clad in their yellow t-shirts sang songs in praise of Ramaphosa, waiving signs of a second term for him.

