RAP punches back with top bouts

Johannesburg – Pencils have been sharpened and seatbelts tightened for Rumble Africa Promotions’ (RAP) international boxing feast at Boardwalk Casino in Gqeberha on Aprl 24.

The much-anticipated showpiece marks the return of boxing to the Eastern Cape since the halting of the sport because of the coronavirus outbreak in South Africa in March last year.

RAP has punched back to the ring with eight mouth-watering bouts. Topping the bill is the International Boxing Federation (IBF) elimination bout for the world junior flyweight title between SA’s rising star Sivenathi “The Special One” Nontshinga and Cristian Araneta from the Philippines.

The triumphant fighter will challenge for the IBF world junior flyweight crown held by Felix Alvarado from Nicaragua.

The main supporting attraction will see reigning World Boxing Organisation intercontinental junior bantamweight champion Yanga Sigqibo put his crown on the line against Araneta’s countryman, Jerald Paclar.

RAP CEO Nomfesane Nyatela said it is all systems go following reports that the region the two Filipino fighters come from was under lockdown level 5.

With the increase in Covid-19 cases, the Philippines government decided to enforce restrictions, including on travelling, in their capital city Manila from March 27.

“The tournament is going ahead as planned on 24 April and it will be live on Super- Sport. We are working around the clock to make sure that the two camps from the Philippines arrive and undergo the full 14 days quarantine. They are going to be placed in an establishment that has all the necessary gym and training equipment to prepare for their upcoming fights,” said Nyatela.

“We are excited, especially since we only staged one tournament last year due to Covid-19. We are waiting for all our visitors to arrive, starting this coming Sunday [today]. Yes, they are coming down to South Africa, as much as the Philippines is on lockdown level 5.”

According to Nyatela, the East London-based fighters underwent a Covid-19 medical test on Wednesday.

“All our fighters know what is at stake in terms of taking care of themselves during these Covid-19 times,” she said.

Nyatela said it was challenging and expensive to organise a boxing tournament during the Covid-19 pandemic, as they don’t know what to expect.

“We are hoping everything turns out well.”

She assured the province’s boxing fans that no bout will be cancelled because of boxers testing positive for Covid-19.

Two tournaments were halted earlier this year due to the pandemic. In one tournament, it was reported that 60% of the featured boxers had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Other bouts – SA and vacant WBO Global flyweight title fight: Jackson Chauke v Luyanda Ntwanambe;

Vacant IBF Africa junior featherweight title: Ayabonga Sonjica v Theophilus Tetteh.

Featherweight: Lerato Dlamini v Hassan Milanzi (10 rounds);

Female bout junior lightweight: Nozipho Bell v Asandiswa Nxokwana;

Flyweight: Lusizo Manzana v Thembelani Nxoshe;

Junior lightweight: Mhlanganisi Sogcwayi v Mandlenkosi Sibuso.

Reporting by Malibongwe Bhido.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



SUNDAY WORLD