Rapulana Seiphemo joins The Queen

By Somaya Stockenstroom

Veteran actor, Rapulana Seiphemo, is joining The Queen to shake things up. Seiphemo is known for his prominent role as Tau Moroka on Generations the Legacy, where he starred with Connie Ferguson as Karabo Moroka.

In a statement, Nomsa Philiso, Director of M-Net Local Entertainment Channels, confirmed Seiphemo’s introduction to the season 5 cast.

The soapie has made quite a few new introductions – including Menzi Ngubane, Kuli Roberts, Jessica Nkosi and the comeback kid, SK Khoza.

The popular Mzansi Magic Show now raises the bar as the legendary actor Seiphemo joins the local telenovela as Hector Sebata.

His character is a wolf in sheep’s clothing who enters the world of Tembisa as a high-ranking police colonel with a penchant for the narcotics trade. Charming and ambitious, Hector is expected to shake things up for the Khoza family,”

“Mzansi Magic’s The Queen continues to entertain viewers with its star-studded cast and unpredictable plots and twists. Packed with suspense and drama, this is local storytelling at its best,” said Philiso.

•Season 5 of The Queen kicks off in July, every weekday at 9pm on Mzansi Magic, DStv channel 161.

