Raymond Zondo is South Africa’s new Chief Justice

President Cyril Ramaphosa has gone against the recommendation of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and appointed Raymond Zondo as the country’s chief justice.

Zondo, who has been acting in the highest position of the country’s judiciary, had fielded tough questions from JSC commissioners about his interactions with former President Jacob Zuma and was not recommended by the body.

The JSC recommended to the Supreme Court of Appeal President that Justice Mandisa Maya ascend to the top of the country’s judiciary, which would have made her the first female chief justice.

Zondo’s term on the Constitutional Court ends in 2024, after which the position of the chief justice would be vacant.

Ramaphosa had indicated that the JSC had gone beyond its mandate by making a recommendation on who should lead the country’s judiciary.

In a statement, The Presidency said Ramaphosa has indicated his “intention” to nominate Maya to fill the vacant position of the deputy chief justice.

“The inclusive process of selecting the next Chief Justice demonstrated not only the value that South Africans place on the judiciary, but also the depth of experience and capability within the senior ranks of the judiciary,” Ramaphosa said.

“The position of Chief Justice carries a great responsibility in our democracy. As the head of the judiciary, the Chief Justice is a guardian of our Constitution and the laws adopted by the freely elected representatives of the people. The Chief Justice stand as the champion of the rights of all South Africans and bears responsibility for ensuring equal access to justice,” the president added.

Ramaphosa said he had every confidence that Zondo would acquaint himself with his distinction in his new position.

Zondo has been chairing the Judicial Commission into state capture for the last four years and is expected to submit his final report in April, when he assumes his post.

In September 2021, Ramaphosa invited public nominations for the position of chief justice and thereafter appointed a panel, chaired by Judge Navanethem Pillay, to evaluate the nominations made by the public and shortlist those who fulfilled the advertised requirements.

Zondo was also interviewed by the JSC together with Dunston Mlambo, the Judge President of the Gauteng Division of the High Court, Constitutional Court judge Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga and Maya.

Although he displaced his jurisprudence and solid plans for the country’s judiciary, Mlambo faced lengthy questioning from commissioners Dali Mpofu and EFF leader Julius Malema and KwaZulu Natal advocate, Griffiths Madonsela. They cornered him on allegations of sexual assault, which were expunged from the record of the JSC as they were unfounded.

Zondo was first appointed as a judge of the Labour Court in 1997 and was Judge President of the Labour and Labour Appeals courts between 2000 and 2010. He has been a judge of the Constitu-tional Court since 2012 and was appointed as Deputy Chief Justice in 2017.

He holds a BJuris degree from the University of Zululand and obtained his LLB from the Univer-sity of KwaZulu-Natal. He also holds an LLM (cum laude) from the University of South Africa and another with a specialisation in commercial law.

Also read: Four shortlisted for Chief Justice position

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter@sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author