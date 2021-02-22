Register on Sunday World to get your 2020 Matric results

Johannesburg – Learners eagerly anticipating their 2020 matric results will be able to access their results on the Sunday World website.

Sunday World has ambitiously taken up the task of publishing the South African 2020 matric results on our website.

Sunday World has formed a working relationship with the department of education, to ensure that matriculants have access to their results via the website.

Sunday World will be bringing readers additional matriculant coverage on the website with the creation of a dedicated matric 2020 page, which will be filled with exciting content, related to the matric 2020 results.

Sunday World will bring readers the latest breaking news related to matric results on the special page that we have created, as well as useful information for matriculants.

Click here for the latest Sunday World’s coverage on the 2020 Matric results.

Learners can register on the Sunday World website ahead of the results release, by filling in their name, surname and email address in the respectable fields, as displayed below.

Click here to register for your matric results.

For learners to get their matric results, all they have to do is simply enter their exam number in the search bar on Sunday World’s dedicated matric results 2020 page on results release day and the learners results will be displayed on the website.

In January this year, the department of education said that several provinces have completed the marking of Grade 12 exam papers ahead of schedule, and that results will be released on time.

Remarking

“Learners who are not happy with the marks that they’ve received and feel could have done better than what was rewarded are free to appeal,” the department’s Assessment and Examination Director, Priscilla Ogunbanjo explained.

She said once the results are out, candidates can start applying to tertiary institutions until 10 March.

The Director said the capacity of the system has been stretched, but she believes it will deliver.

The department’s Director-General, Mathanzima Mweli, said there have been a few concerns during the marking process that were immediately addressed.

Sunday World will publish the matric 2020 results here at 6am on Tuesday morning, 23 February 2020.

Click here to sign up to receive your Matric 2020 results.

