Reigniting the Gauteng economy, part 2 of Makhura’s plan

By Bongani Mdakane

Johannesburg – Gauteng is gearing up for a major change towards uplifting the economy.

During his address on the State of the Province, Premier David Makhura assured citizens of Gauteng that job opportunities are being created as he speaks.

The province will be focusing on the plan of action to prirotize the sustainability of economy.

The province will also continue to focus on its high-growth priority sectors and infrastructure investment projects to unleash the potential and success for Gauteng.

Sectors to be transformed include, automotive, aerospace and defence, transportation and logistics, ICT and digital services.

Other sectors include energy, tourism and hospitality, food, beverages, agro-processing and agribusiness.

“As Gauteng was losing 660 000 jobs during Covid-19, we had substantial activities through our social development, youth development and infrastructure initiatives to create both short term and permanent jobs.

“Government departments created 15 152 jobs in the social sector, while the infrastructure sector yielded 6 909 job opportunities, giving a total of 22 000 jobs that managed to put bread on the table and enhanced the employability of those who participated.,” said Makhura.

As the province is gearing up for greater planning, the Gauteng Township Economic Development Bill is aimed at structurally transforming the province’s economy to bring the historically disadvantaged majority into productive mainstream activities as owners, wealth creators and asset builders.

The bill would revitalise and mainstream the township economy and move towards new ways of authentic empowerment for township enterprises and blackowned businesses for the competitive fair share in the economy. When markets open up, this would make it easier, more affordable and quicker to open and register a business in the township for entrepreneurs who are aiming high to be part of the bigger plan that the provincial government has in store for them.

Gauteng Township Economic Development Bill would also loosen red tape, remove hold-ups and improve the ease of doing business for township enterprises through strategic and well-planned vision that the government has.

The bill will be tabled for consideration by Gauteng legislators in April and focus on the way forward and to execute the action plan.

The administration has allocated 917 infrastructure maintenance projects to registered township-based SMMEs to the value of R598-million.

In addition, 154 township-based SMMEs are subcontracted to various new infrastructure projects to the value of R131-millionspearheaded by various departments with Gauteng government.

FIVE DEVELOPMENT CORRIDORS:

• The Northern Corridor The Tshwane Automotive Special Economic Zone (TASEZ) has proven to be resilient in the face of Covid-19. Working with the Mamelodi community, entrepreneurs and SMMEs, TASEZ is providing non-financial and financial support to 262 SMMEs to participate in the economic basket of Gauteng.

Within the next 12 months, a total of 3 288 permanent jobs will be created at this special economic zone (SEZ), where 1 200 employment will come from Ford and 2 088 will be created by the suppliers.

• The Western Corridor West Rand SEZ is taking shape, as well as more than 100 hectares of land was made available by Sibanye Stillwater along the N12 Corridor, which is also a great opportunity for job creation for the people in the west region.

The provincial government is working with the West Rand district municipality, Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC), the African Development Bank, Sibanye Stillwater, Busmark, West Rand Mega Park and Bokamoso Ba Rona small-scale farmers on this initiative in order to develop a winning formula towards creating jobs and opportunities in the west of Johannesburg.

Makhura said the province is expecting to get final approval of the SEZ this year, and this will help in launching projects and pushing for successful economic opportunities.

• The Southern Corridor Sedibeng’s involved investment projects include the Savannah City development, Vaal River City development, Cargo airport and logistics hub, AB InBev investment project, Gauteng Highlands, Vaal Marina development and logistics and mining investments in Lesedi.

The DBSA has committed R1-billion to the development and upgrading of bulk infrastructure in the region to unlock all major developments in the Sedibeng district. Based on these projects being rolled out, this will unlock opportunities and create easy flow of job creation.

• The Central Development Corridor The economy of the central corridor will be consolidated around Joburg as the financial capital and hub of Africa’s services industry. In addition, Joburg has a critical presence of global high-tech companies and the pharmaceutical industry.

The provincial government will also continue to work and support the city to regenerate the inner-city and other areas that have experienced a signicant de-industrialisation and decline.

• The Eastern Development Corridor One of the province’s crucial goal is to consolidate Ekurhuleni’s position as Africa’s largest aerotropolis and a major hub for manufacturing, transport and logistics in the Southern African Development Community region.

Other sectors of the city’s economy include rail and bus manufacturing, defence and aerospace, food, beverages and agro-processing, the development of Tambo-Springs Logistics Gateway, Prasa-Gibela rail manufacturing hub in Nigel, building of the cargo terminal at OR Tambo International Airport by the Airports Company SA and other major private sector developments. Gender-based violence remains the biggest challenge in Gauteng, and government is committed to deal with it in all earnesty.

